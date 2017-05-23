Akufo-Addo’s changes to ECG ‘sale’ agreement quite impressive but.. PUWU – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Akufo-Addo's changes to ECG 'sale' agreement quite impressive but.. PUWU
Myjoyonline.com
The Public Utilities and Workers Union says changes made by the Akufo-Addo government to the controversial Power Compact Agreement under the Millenium Challenge Account Compact II are "quite impressive" but do not still address their germane …
Six companies shortlisted to bid for ECG concession
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!