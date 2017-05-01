Akwa Ibom attack: Soldiers kill eight armed youths from Cross River
Soldiers have reportedly killed no fewer than eight armed youths from Ikot Offiong area of Cross River State. The youths encountered the soldiers while trying to attack Ikot Ada Akpan in Oku Iboku, in the Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. The Ikot Offiong armed youths had gone to Ikot Ada Akpan in […]
