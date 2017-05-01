Akwa Ibom: Ex-PDP Secretary, Councillors, 500 others join APC
Over 500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ikono Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State on Sunday defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC. Among those that defected were four former councilors: Iboro Akpan, Samuel Etuk, Ndifreke Essien and Jonathan Umana; a former PDP chapter Secretary, Dr. George Udoh; a former University […]
