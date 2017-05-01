Pages Navigation Menu

Akwa Ibom: Ex-PDP Secretary, Councillors, 500 others join APC

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Over 500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ikono Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State on Sunday defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC. Among those that defected were four former councilors: Iboro Akpan, Samuel Etuk, Ndifreke Essien and Jonathan Umana; a former PDP chapter Secretary, Dr. George Udoh; a former University […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

