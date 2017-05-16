Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Akwa Ibom State University Expels Students Over Various Misconduct.

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Some students of the Akwa Ibom State University who committed various offences in 2016 and felt the institution has forgotten such act has been expelled recently.  The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Eno Ibanga, put the word out to journalists at Ikot Akpaden, Mkpat Enim Local Government Area of the state on Saturday. Their …

The post Akwa Ibom State University Expels Students Over Various Misconduct. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.