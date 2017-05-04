Pages Navigation Menu

Akwa Ibom to import 2,000 cows

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Akwa Ibom, News | 0 comments

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, says his administration will establish a ranch in Uruan area of the state that would accommodate about 2,000 cows to be imported from Mexico. He said this yesterday at the flag off of an improved cassava stem plantation with the aim of crashing the price of garri. The governor […]

