Akwa Ibom to import 2,000 cows
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, says his administration will establish a ranch in Uruan area of the state that would accommodate about 2,000 cows to be imported from Mexico. He said this yesterday at the flag off of an improved cassava stem plantation with the aim of crashing the price of garri. The governor […]
Akwa Ibom to import 2,000 cows
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!