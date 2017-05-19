Akwa United unveils ex AC Milan youngster, four others

NPFL SIDE Akwa United of Uyo has recruited five players to beef up their squad for the second stanza of the current season. The new players including ex AC Milan of Italy youngster Harmony Akande , junior international goalkeeper Olorunneke Ojo, Ex Super Eagles invitee Gabriel Okechukwu, home boy and Akwa Starlet striker Edem Atang […]

