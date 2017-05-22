Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Al-Hikmah University Notice To Students On Compulsory Hostel Accommodation From 2017/2018.

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Al-Hikmah University hereby inform her students on the need to be in the school hostel as it will solve numerous problems among which are off-campus and poor attendance of lecturers. In view of this,therefore, the Management had decided that as from 2017/2018 Academic Session, it would be compulsory for all students to live in University …

The post Al-Hikmah University Notice To Students On Compulsory Hostel Accommodation From 2017/2018. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.