Al-Makura Appoints Emir Of Keffi State Varsity Chancellor

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has received the nomination of Dr. Shehu UsmanYamusa III, the Emir of Keffi from Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura for confirmation as the chancellor of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

The deputy speaker, Mr.Godiya Akwashiki, announced this yesterday in Lafia after the Deputy Majority leader of the house, Mr. Daniel Ogazi read the governor’s letter for the confirmation of the Emir as the chancellor of the state University.

Akwashiki directed the clerk to the house to invite the royal father for screening and possible confirmation on Wednesday, May 3.

Akwashiki assured the executive arm of the assembly’s readiness to continue to partner with it in order to achieve speedy development in the state.

The Deputy Speaker restated the assembly commitment to continue to enact laws that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

Earlier, the Deputy Majority leader of the house, Mr. Daniel Ogazi while reading the governor letter at the floor of the house said that the governor urged the members to speed up the screening of the Emir in view of the 5th convocation ceremony of the state varisty, Keffi coming up on May 6.

Daniel Ogazi, who represents Kokona East constituency also said that the appointment of Usman-Yamusa III would also improve on the standard of education in the institution.

LEADERSHIP also reports that during the proceedings, a bill for a law to regulate the parking of motor vehicles in Nasarawa State and for other related matters passed first reading.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

