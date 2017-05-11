Alaafin of Oyo warns against causing disunity, confusion between Buhari, Osinbajo

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, has warned politicians against causing disunity between President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, who is currently the Acting President. In a statement, he personally signed on Thursday, Adeyemi claimed that some political gladiators are playing politics with the health of the President to destabilize […]

