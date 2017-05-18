‘Alakada’ Reloaded is next in Cinema

The much awaited star-studded comedy movie, ‘Alakada Reloaded’, is set to make its nationwide cinema debut on May 26.

Produced by Toyin Abraham, who also acted in the film, ‘Alakada Reloaded’ also stars Ali Baba, Kehinde Bankole and Odunlade Adekola.

Other cast members of the movie are Woli Arole, Nedu OAP, Helen Paul, Lilian Esoro, Annie Idibia, Bidemi Kosoko, Liz Da Silva, Lala Akindoju, Mr Latin, Iyabo Ojo and Gabriel Afolayan.

The third in the series, the film follows the story of Yetunde Animashaun, a young girl from a poor family background who, as a result of her inferiority complex, engages in the act of making up stories and lying about her financial and social status in order to fit in with the crowd.

“Although ‘Alakada Reloaded’, like the previous productions in the series follows the story of Yetunde Animashan, this movie takes a different dimension from the others,” said Abraham.

“Alakada Reloaded is not just extremely hilarious and entertaining; it cuts across all spheres of our lives and realities. From medical, personality, morals, family, social, political, economical to religious views and more,” she added.

