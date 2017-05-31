Alakada Reloaded Makes N25 million In 3 Days – Leadership Newspapers
Alakada Reloaded Makes N25 million In 3 Days
Leadership Newspapers
Toyin Abraham's Alakada Reloaded had a ground-breaking cinema debut weekend as the hilarious comedy recorded sold out shows at a number of key cinema sites across the country. The film grossed an unprecedented N25million in its first 3 days at the …
