Alakada Reloaded Makes N25 million In 3 Days – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Entertainment


Alakada Reloaded Makes N25 million In 3 Days
Toyin Abraham's Alakada Reloaded had a ground-breaking cinema debut weekend as the hilarious comedy recorded sold out shows at a number of key cinema sites across the country. The film grossed an unprecedented N25million in its first 3 days at the …
