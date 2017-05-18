Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Alarming rise in S.Sudanese children fleeing to Uganda: aid group – Reuters Africa

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Reuters Africa

Alarming rise in S.Sudanese children fleeing to Uganda: aid group
Reuters Africa
LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – More than 100 lone children cross into Uganda each day as they flee conflict in South Sudan, walking for days on end with no food or family to sustain them, an aid agency said on Thursday. World Vision said at …
Faced with slaughter they fled, now their safe haven teeters on the brinkCNN
UN ramps up appeal for South Sudan refugeesThe Africa Report

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.