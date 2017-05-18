Alarming rise in S.Sudanese children fleeing to Uganda: aid group – Reuters Africa
|
Reuters Africa
|
Alarming rise in S.Sudanese children fleeing to Uganda: aid group
Reuters Africa
LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – More than 100 lone children cross into Uganda each day as they flee conflict in South Sudan, walking for days on end with no food or family to sustain them, an aid agency said on Thursday. World Vision said at …
