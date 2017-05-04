Alegeh, Okafor challenge lawyers on class action against Discos

WARRI—FROMER President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Augustine Alegeh, SAN and Arthur Obi-Okafor, SAN, have called for class actions by lawyers to check poor electricity services rendered by distribution companies among other social ills in Nigeria.

Both lawyers expressed the view at the Law Week of the NBA, Effurun Branch, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State, where participants harped on “21st Century Legal Profession and Its Social Responsibility,” to society.

Obi-Okafor, in his lecture, said: “NBA can engage in public interest litigations through its various branches to remedy some environmental and socio-economic wrongs such as bogus bills imposed on the public by electricity companies and telecommunication providers.”

Alegeh on his part, said: “Under privatisation, electricity distribution companies can now be sued for poor service delivery and resultant damages to consumers’ appliances. Even if there is sudden power surge and it damages your equipment and appliances, those affected have the right to sue for damages.”

“As lawyers, we should not wait till other people come to pay us to fight such rights. We should in our position of influence, as a matter of public interest, either sue for ourselves or on behalf of others affected pro bono. Such social responsibility when fought to the end will further boost public confidence in us.”

The post Alegeh, Okafor challenge lawyers on class action against Discos appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

