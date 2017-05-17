Alert: Seven out of 10 Nigerians hypertensive

Seven out of every 10 Nigerians are hypertensive, Prof. Modupe Onadeko, a retired Reproductive Medicine consultant at the University College Hospital, (UCH) Ibadan, said.

She added that 50 per cent of this 7 are unaware of their condition and the remaining half are just not bothered to seek medical help to treat this condition.

Onadeko told newsmen in Ibadan during the commemoration of the World Hypertension Day 2017.

She said hypertension was a risk factor for Cerebrovascular Accidents (CVA), also called Stroke or Heart Attack.

The consultant said hypertension is a condition in which the arterial blood pressure raises to high level from the normal level (120/80mmHg).

“Hypertension is medical condition called “silent killer”, as it does not show any clear symptoms.

“However, severe hypertension shows some symptoms of headaches, sleepiness, palpitation, blurred vision, fatigue, dizziness, confusion and ringing sensation in the ears.

“Other symptoms that may manifest are: breathing difficulty and irregular heartbeat which may lead to coma.

“Hypertension is divided into two types; primary or essential hypertension and secondary hypertension, on the basis of its causing factors.

“The primary hypertension is a more common type. However, its causes are unknown.

‘’The causes of secondary hypertension, includes kidney damage, adrenal gland over-activity, sleep apnea syndrome, tumours and recreational drugs.

“Other causes are pregnancy-related conditions, over or wrong medications, alcoholic drinks and bad food,” she said.

Onadeko advised that people should do regular blood pressure check and adhere to doctor’s instruction on healthy diets and physical exercise.

May 17 of every year is set aside for the celebration of the World Hypertension Day globally.

The World Hypertension League (WHL), a health organization that leads many national hypertension societies worldwide, started the commemoration in 2005.

The day is set aside to increase public awareness about hypertension and the theme for this year is “Know Your Blood Pressure”.

The post Alert: Seven out of 10 Nigerians hypertensive appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

