Alexandre Lacazette Says He Will Only Leave Lyon For A Champions League Team

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette has warned clubs who are trying to sign him that he will only move to a Champions League team this summer.

Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Lacazette, while West Ham had a £43m bid turned down by Lyon last summer.

Lacazette said: “[The team I will join] will have to be in the Champions League and play good football. Passing the ball, not just hitting it from box to box. Not kick and rush. That would not work for me.”

Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are likely to be able to offer Lacazette Champions League football, but Arsenal have a fight on their hands to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, former Lyon manager Remi Garde told the Guardian of Lacazette: “I rate him very highly. I have the feeling now he is ready — he is strong enough in his head to settle into any team. I know him very well.

“He improved a lot thanks to his commitment at each training session. The way he supports and leads the team this season is unbelievable.

“He never left Lyon before and I know from my own experience as a kid of Lyon that when you leave your city for the first time it’s quite difficult. If he chooses the right club, the right manager, and they have a little patience with him, they will be rewarded.”

