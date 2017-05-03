Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Alexis Ohanian gushes over Serena Williams at Met Gala – Daily Mail

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Alexis Ohanian gushes over Serena Williams at Met Gala
Daily Mail
They captioned: '@serenawilliams turned up for her first major outing since announcing her pregnancy at the #MetGala in a curve-hugging custom #atelierversace dress.' The tennis champ told Vogue she did not yet know the gender of their child.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.