Alexis Sanchez criticizes Arsenal fans – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Alexis Sanchez criticizes Arsenal fans
Daily Post Nigeria
Arsenal striker, Alexis Sanchez, has slammed the club's supporters over their protests asking for manager Arsene Wenger to leave. Sanchez has backed the Frenchman, to bring in new players in the summer and change the club's fortunes around next …
