Alexis Sanchez Slams Arsenal Fans For #WengerOut Protest

Alexis Sanchez has slammed the Arsenal fans who are protesting against manager Arsene Wenger, saying the manager is ‘the creator’ of everything at the club.

The ‘Wenger Out’ campaign has gathered momentum this season, culminating in a partial boycott of Arsenal’s last home game, in which they beat Sunderland 2-0 in a stadium that was less than full.

But Sanchez said the protests were ‘very bad’ and heaped praise on his boss.

“In my opinion, that is very bad,” Sanchez said. “I think that a coach that gave this club a stadium, trophies and who has been there 21 years should have a statue done to remember him forever.

“He is a manager that looks after the players — he develops them and makes them mature. I’m happy here with the players, the club and with life in general.”

Sanchez and Mesut Ozil have so far refused to commit their long-term futures to Arsenal, with talks on hold until the summer.

“It doesn’t depend on me but on what the club wants or doesn’t want,” Sanchez said. “I try to do the best, give my contribution to the team with goals and victories. Once the season is over we shall see what they want.”

The post Alexis Sanchez Slams Arsenal Fans For #WengerOut Protest appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

