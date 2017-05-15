Algeria Coach believes his team will qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup ahead of Nigeria

Head coach of Algeria, Lucas Alcaraz, has expressed optimism that the desert foxes will defeat the Super Eagles of Nigeria and qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia. Alcaraz told FIFA.com, “Obviously, we’re not the favourites, but we have to do everything in our power to get as many points and wins as we …

The post Algeria Coach believes his team will qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup ahead of Nigeria appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

