Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Algeria ruling coalition wins legislative elections

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The party of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and its coalition ally have won a clear majority of the seats in parliament, results released by the interior ministry on Friday showed. His National Liberation Front (FLN), which has dominated the North African nation’s politics since independence in 1962, won 164 of the 462 seats. Its ally, […]

The post Algeria ruling coalition wins legislative elections appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.