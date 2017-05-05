Algeria ruling coalition wins legislative elections
The party of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and its coalition ally have won a clear majority of the seats in parliament, results released by the interior ministry on Friday showed. His National Liberation Front (FLN), which has dominated the North African nation’s politics since independence in 1962, won 164 of the 462 seats. Its ally, […]
