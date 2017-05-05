Ali emerges APC candidate for Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has elected Mansur Ali as its candidate for the June 20, 2017 by-election for Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency in Katsina State.

Ali scored 288 votes to defeat two other contestants during the party’s primary held in Mashi on Thursday.

His closest rival Auwalu Amasco had 224 votes while the other contestant Tasiu Doguru secured 39 votes.

A total of 551 delegates participated in the primary with no invalid vote recorded.

Newsmen report that the primary was supervised by Mr Jack Kalumba, an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC].

Alhaji Arma Bala, the APC Chairman, Mashi Local Government called for unity among party members to ensure success during the election.

He urged eligible voters in the area yet to obtain their voter cards, to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise to get registered.

In a remark, the APC candidate solicited the support of those who lost in the primary and other party members in order to record landslide victory for the party at the election.

NAN reports that the by-election is to replace the member representing the area in the House of Representatives, Alhaji Sani Bello, who died in February this year.

The post Ali emerges APC candidate for Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

