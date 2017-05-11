Ali Reconstitutes Management of Nigerian Customs Service

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (retd) has reconstituted the management of the Nigeria Customs Service with the appointment of four acting Deputy Comptroller-Generals and seven acting Assistant Comptroller-Generals.

The development was confirmed in Abuja on Wednesday in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Mr. Joseph Attah.

The move, according to the statement, became imperative following the statutory retirement of some members of the management team in the last three months.

The statement said while re-constituting the new team, the CGC also approved the redeployment of eight Comptrollers to re-engineer the management of the Service for efficient service delivery.

Members of the new NCS management team, according to the statement, have been charged to bring their experience in better administration of the service.

Ali was quoted as saying that the modest achievements of the ongoing reform agenda in the areas of revenue generation, anti-smuggling operations and trade facilitation must be sustained and improved upon in the interest of the nation.

