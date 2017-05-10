Alibaba Shades Burna Boy. See How He Did it

By now, I am sure you read the story about Burna Boy impregnating a lady Uju Stella. For some reason’s best known to Alibaba, he shared a post by the alleged baby mama where she tooj a shot at Burna Boy on his page. Is he cosigning her message or just throwing shade at Burna? Source: Instagram

The post Alibaba Shades Burna Boy. See How He Did it appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

