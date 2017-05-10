Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Alibaba Shades Burna Boy. See How He Did it

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

By now, I am sure you read the story about Burna Boy impregnating a lady Uju Stella. For some reason’s best known to Alibaba, he shared a post by the alleged baby mama where she tooj a shot at Burna Boy on his page. Is he cosigning her message or just throwing shade at Burna? Source: Instagram

The post Alibaba Shades Burna Boy. See How He Did it appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.