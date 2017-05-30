Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aliko Dangote to invest $1billion in Rice cultivation

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Dangote Group of company has disclosed plans to invest $1bn in rice cultivation in five states to boost food self-sufficiency in the country. The group stated this in a statement made available to our correspondent on Monday. Speaking at the just concluded 2017 Gateway Trade Fair, which held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, a director …

The post Aliko Dangote to invest $1billion in Rice cultivation appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.