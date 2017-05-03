All aboard! Go inside the most high-tech cruise ship ever built

A wearable technology platform is about to transform the cruise industry, as Princess Cruises prepares to introduce the Ocean Medallion to passengers aboard the Regal Princess cruise ship. We went along while the ship was in dry dock having it installed, to see how it will work.

The post All aboard! Go inside the most high-tech cruise ship ever built appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

