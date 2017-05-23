All Chelsea Players Love Antonio Conte- Victor Moses

Victor Moses has sung the praises of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, insisting that the whole team ‘love and respect’ him.

It has been a positive season for Moses on an individual level as he was brought in from the cold and transformed into a first-team regular after Conte switched his position to right wing-back.

“We’ve got a good manager here who is willing to give everybody an opportunity,” Moses told Chelsea’s official website. “He gave me that opportunity and I haven’t looked back. It’s all about hard work, I’ve never worked so hard in my career and I just want to keep on improving in the position I’m playing.

“He’s taken our game to the next level, he pushes us to our limit. Each and every one of us totally respects him. We love him as our manager. He has great passion and he’s played the game before.

“It’s good to have a manager who believes in every player. He’s given us all massive confidence and we’re enjoying our football.”

