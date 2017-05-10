All Hell Breaks Loose After Airline Cancels Flight And Passengers Brawl [Video]

Recently, the spate of complaints regarding SAA has not gone unnoticed be fellow South Africans. From heavily delayed flights to luggage being misplaced, the list is growing as the national airline sinks to a new low.

But for those of you who love to say something along the lines of, “Ugh, TIA”, followed by the casual whisper of explanation, “TIA – This Is Africa”, you need to know that this happens everywhere, even in the so-called “first-world” country that is the United States of America.

The way the USA’s airline industry is treating its passengers has become big news of late. That United Airlines video started it all and, although we wish the video below regarding Spirit Airlines is the one to end it, we are highly doubtful.

It all started on Monday at the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when budget airline Spirit scrapped yet another flight, booting passengers from the plane.

Spirit had already cancelled around 300 flights over the past week, delaying a host of others, affecting roughly 20 000 customers.

It’s little wonder that when the passengers returned to the inside of the airport they mobbed the ticket counter, where people were already standing in line to check in, reports VICE.

Passenger Cindy Matthews Beard:

Everyone was already aggravated about flight delays and the ridiculousness of standing in such a long line for hours, which Spirit Airlines did nothing to help. And then in walks these people off their flight raising a ruckus, cussing and screaming, and they went straight to the counter.

Just check the scene out, it’s ch-a-os.

And all Spirit Airlines did was call the police.

The cops described the scene as resembling “the start of a riot” as passengers swore, yelled, and pushed. Three customers were arrested on “charges of inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and trespassing”.

Spirit has blamed “the Airline Pilots Association, International (APAI) for the barrage of delays”, saying they were “shocked and saddened” to hear of the incident.

Airline spokesman Paul Berry said in a statement that:

These pilots have put their quest for a new contract ahead of getting customers to their destinations and the safety of their fellow Spirit Team Members.

The age-old game of shifting the blame has never helped anyone, Mr Berry – perhaps it’s time you started spending time fixing that poor customer service and cancel all flights until you know what’s up.

