All you need to know about Funke Akindele’s ‘Industreet’ – TheNewsGuru
|
TheNewsGuru
|
All you need to know about Funke Akindele's 'Industreet'
TheNewsGuru
Delectable actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele Bello has finally released the trailer for her highly anticipated musical drama series called Industreet.The series was created and directed by her husband JJC Skillz. Industreet is a music oriented …
WATCH the Making of Funke Akindele Bello's New TV Series “Industreets” & See BTS Photos on BN!
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!