Allegations: Ambrose Alli Varsity ASUU demands N2bn from Edo Cp

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—ACADAMIC Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Ambrose Alli University, AAU, chapter, has demanded the sum of N2 billion as damages from Edo State Police Command for alleged malicious and false allegations against its members.

The union, in a statement by its counsel, Chief A. B. Thomas, also asked the state Police Commissioner, Alhaji Haliru Gwandu, to retract within seven days, the offensive allegation, tender a public apology and pay N2 billion as damages for what the union termed “libelous press briefing,” or face legal action.

The union, in the notice which was copied to the Inspector-General of Police and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5, wants the Police Commissioner to within seven days, beginning from April 25, 2017, publish the apology in at least five national newspapers, and aired on three major television stations in Edo State.

It added that a letter of apology should also be sent to AAU-ASUU through its chairman within the same seven days.

The union said: “We view your said press briefing as it relates to our clients as a campaign of calumny, libellous and a deliberate attempt to denigrate and ridicule the entire world class credentials of our clients in a malicious manner.”

It will be recalled that AAU-ASUU recently demanded immediate transfer of the Edo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Gwandu, over what it called “undisguised cover-up of assault, illegal arrest and police brutality on AAU-Ekpoma.”

The post Allegations: Ambrose Alli Varsity ASUU demands N2bn from Edo Cp appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

