Alleged $8.8m fraud by 2 foreigners: Court fixes May 23 for application

By Innocent Anaba

The hearing of an application seeking to set aside an arrest warrant issued against two foreigners, Deepak Khilnani and Sushil Chandra, over alleged $8.8 million fraud has been adjourned till May 23, by a Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja.

The Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, is prosecuting the Indian-British nationals, over allegation of defrauding their Nigeria partner, Green Fuels Limited , in 2008 and conspiracy to cheat, steal and false representation, before Justice Atinuke Ipaye.

The prosecution alleged that the foreigners hoodwinked Green Fuels Limited into paying higher sum for machinery procured from Gentec Limited than what was obtained.

The prosecution led by Senior State Counsel, Mrs Bola Akinsete, had told the court that the application for the arrest of the defendants, was after futile attempts to formally arraigned them in court failed, as they were alleged to have fled to the United Kingdom, upon commencement of investigation into the alleged fraud.

The application was granted by Justice Atinuke, with the issuance of a warrant of arrest on April 3. But their lawyer, Kayode Ajekigbe, in an application challenging the order, arguing that it was gotten through “wrong process.”

Ajekigbe, said at the resumed hearing on May 6, that newspaper advertisements and publications on the arrest warrant, which was being challenged, was done in bad faith. Alleging that it was sponsored by the complainant and not the Police as is made to believe.

The post Alleged $8.8m fraud by 2 foreigners: Court fixes May 23 for application appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

