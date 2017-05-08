Alleged $8.8m fraud on foreign nationals: Court fixes May 23 for application to stop arrest warrant

By Sharonrose Robert

The hearing of an application seeking to set aside an arrest warrant issued against two foreigners , over alleged $ 8.8 million fraud has been fixed for May 23, by a Lagos High Court, Ikeja.

The Director of Public Prosecution, DPP are prosecuting the Indian-British nationals; Deepak Khilnani and Sushil Chandra , alleged to have defrauded their Nigeria partner, Green Fuels Limited , in 2008 , for conspiracy, cheating, stealing and false representation, before Justice Atinuke Ipaye .

The prosecution alleged that the foreign nationals hoodwinked Green Fuels Limited into paying higher sum for machinery procured from Gentec Limited than what was obtained.

The prosecution led by by Senior State Counsel, Mrs Bola Akinsete filed an application for the arrest of the defendants, after futile attempts to formally arraigned them in court , as they were alleged to have fled to the United Kingdom , upon commencement of investigation into the alleged fraud.

The application was granted by Justice Atinuke, with the issuance of a warrant of arrest on April 3. But their lawyer, Kayode Ajekigbe, filed an application challenging the order , arguing that it was gotten through “wrong process”.

Ajekigbe disclosed at the resumed hearing on May 6 , that newspaper advertisements and publications on the arrest warrant which was being challenged, was done in bad fate, alleging that it was sponsored by the complainant and not the Police and made to believe.

He therefore, prayed the court for an order stopping further publication of the arrest warrant.

After hearing the submission of defence counsel, Justice Ipaye said: “A cease and desist order is hereby made stopping the publication of the arrest warrant issued by this court in respect of the two defendants in this matter. This case is adjourned till May 23 for hearing of the application.”

Earlier, Justice Ipaye expressed displeasure over the manner at which the prosecution was handling the case.

She said : “This is an indictment on the prosecution team which has been served but decided to send a baby lawyer to court. This court is being treated with a level of casualness. This court is displeased with the attitude of the prosecution”.

