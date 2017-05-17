Pages Navigation Menu

Alleged assassination attempt: ALGON Chairman back in office

Mr Taufiq Isa on Wednesday returned to office as the Administrator of Ijumu Local Government in Kogi, barely 24 hours after being granted bail over his alleged involvement in the April 15 gun attack on Sen. Dino Melaye. Isa, who also doubles as the Chairman of the state chapter of ALGON, was welcomed to Iyara, […]

