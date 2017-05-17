Alleged assassination attempt: ALGON Chairman back in office

Mr Taufiq Isa on Wednesday returned to office as the Administrator of Ijumu Local Government in Kogi, barely 24 hours after being granted bail over his alleged involvement in the April 15 gun attack on Sen. Dino Melaye. Isa, who also doubles as the Chairman of the state chapter of ALGON, was welcomed to Iyara, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

