Alleged assassins captured in Abia (Photos/Video)

Posted on May 18, 2017

It was chaos, outrage in Ohafia LGA, Abia state after unidentified young men believed to have been behind the assassination of the community chairman, John Eke, were apprehended by youths in the community, yesterday May 17th.

Reports has it that the local government area has been entangled in crisis over attempts by some Councillors to impeach John. The suspected assassins are currently in police detention.

