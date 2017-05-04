Alleged certificate forgery, perjury: Kaduna forum wants Shehu Sani suspended, prosecuted
A group, Kaduna Central Peoples Forum, has called on the Senate to suspend the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Comrade Shehu Sani over an alleged certificate forgery and perjury. The call was made at a press briefing in Kaduna on Wednesday, where they also charged the Inspector General of Police to order for the immediate prosecution […]
