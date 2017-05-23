Alleged formation of cult group: Wike risks God’s wrath – Amaechi

The immediate-past Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has rebuked his successor, Governor Nyesom Wike, for alleging that he was sponsoring a new cult group in the state, saying the latter risks Gods’ wrath. Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation said Governor Wike failed to produce any shred of evidence in his attempt to depict the […]

Alleged formation of cult group: Wike risks God’s wrath – Amaechi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

