Alleged fraud: Group calls for probe of Unilorin VC, Ambali
The Egalitarian Movement for All, EMA, a non-partisan society of academics has called on the a federal government to in line with its current bid to stem corruption in the education sector order a probe into the affairs the University of Ilorin under the chancellorship of Professor AbdulGaniyu Ambali over alleged corruption. The group also […]
Alleged fraud: Group calls for probe of Unilorin VC, Ambali
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!