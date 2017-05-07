Alleged Belhar gang leader wounded in shootout with police – Eyewitness News
Alleged Belhar gang leader wounded in shootout with police
Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN – An alleged gang leader has been shot and injured during a shootout with police in Belhar, in Cape Town. The 24-year old has been taken to hospital following the incident on Saturday night. The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says a bystander …
