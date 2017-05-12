Alleged impersonation of Danjuma’s son: Federal High Court grants detained Tikari bail

The Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State yesterday granted Mr. Tikari Danjuma bail, DAILY POST is reporting. Tikari Danjuma was arrested by the Department of State Security, DSS in Abuja for allegedly claiming to be the son of Lt.Gen. Theophuilus.Y. Danjuma on January 9, 2017. The Court held in an ex-parte motion that […]

Alleged impersonation of Danjuma’s son: Federal High Court grants detained Tikari bail

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

