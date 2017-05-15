Alleged killing of two youths by naval officer still been investigated – Navy

The Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Delta, today stated that investigation is still ongoing into the killings of two youths who were allegedly shot dead by a naval personnel at the premises of WRPC on Friday at Ifiekporo community in Warri, DAILY POST can report. The Commander, NNS Delta, Commodore Dewu Ibrahim in his response via […]

Alleged killing of two youths by naval officer still been investigated – Navy

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

