Alleged N11bn Oil Theft: Judge Orders DSS To Produce Ifeanyi Ubah In Court On Friday

BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to produce Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Ifeanyi Ubah before him on May 12 to show cause why the businessman should not be released unconditionally from its custody.

Justice Idris made the order after entertaining an ex parte application filed by the Ubah through his lawyer, Mrs. Ifeoma Esom challenging his continued detention by the security agency.

Ubah, has sued the DSS before the Federal High Court in Lagos over what he termed unlawful detention by the security agency.

Mrs. Esom, which had claimed that her client had been in detention since May 6, asked the court to order the DSS to release him in order to prevent the security agency from coercing him to accede to “whatever conditions they impose on him in exchange for his freedom.”

In an affidavit filed attached to the application, the Secretary of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, George Oranuba, averred that the DSS arrested his boss on account of allegations levelled against him by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria.

Oranuba claimed that the issue had become a subject of litigation and was already before the court.

He also alleged that despite the subsisting suit, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the DSS still invited Ubah for questioning.

