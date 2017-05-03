Alleged N6 billion fraud: Top Kano Emirate Council official presents documents

The officials demonstrated high degree of cooperation, the investigator said.

The post Alleged N6 billion fraud: Top Kano Emirate Council official presents documents appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

