Alleged Plot To Kick V.P Osinbajo Out Of President Buhari-Led Administration Revealed

A former presidential aspirant in the country, Princess Hadiza Ibrahim has alleged that there may be plans within the cabal in Aso Rock to kick out the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo ahead of the 2019 Presidential elections. The former presidential aspirant revealed this while speaking during an interview with Daily Sun. Princess Hadiza Ibrahim during…

The post Alleged Plot To Kick V.P Osinbajo Out Of President Buhari-Led Administration Revealed appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

