Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Alleged Treason: Detain Edo Activist Knows Fate In May 24th – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Alleged Treason: Detain Edo Activist Knows Fate In May 24th
Leadership Newspapers
The Criminal court 1 of the Edo High Court on Thursday reserved ruling on the bail application of a human Rights activist and President of the Benin Solidarity Movement (BSM), Mr Curtis Ugbo. Justice J. Acha reserved ruling after hearing arguments for

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.