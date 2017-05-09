Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Alleged Wife Beater Asiwaju Lanre Gentry remanded in Kirikiri prisons

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe, Lanre Gentry has been remanded in prison for beating her up. This development comes after there were reports that the actress had a case to answer from the Lagos state government for domestic abuse. It is noteworthy to recall that photos of the actress covered in blood surfaced online…

The post Alleged Wife Beater Asiwaju Lanre Gentry remanded in Kirikiri prisons appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.