Alleged Wife Beater Asiwaju Lanre Gentry remanded in Kirikiri prisons

Husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe, Lanre Gentry has been remanded in prison for beating her up. This development comes after there were reports that the actress had a case to answer from the Lagos state government for domestic abuse. It is noteworthy to recall that photos of the actress covered in blood surfaced online…

The post Alleged Wife Beater Asiwaju Lanre Gentry remanded in Kirikiri prisons appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

