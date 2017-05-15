Pages Navigation Menu

Alleged Wike Bribe: Abuja judge transfers INEC officers’ trial to Port Harcourt

Posted on May 15, 2017

Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday transferred to the Port Harcourt Division of the court the charges filed against the Independent National Electoral Commission’s 23 officials who were accused of receiving N360m bribe from Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State during the December 10, 2016, re-run in the state. […]

