Allegri: A Positive Approach Is What Juventus Needs

Allegri has warned his side not to relax against a Monaco side that will try everything to qualify for the final.

Juventus hold a 2-0 advantage as they go into the second leg, but Allegri wants his men to play like they are not in control.

“We need to be fully focused for the match,” he said. “Monaco have nothing to lose and will be dangerous.

“We’ve got a small advantage after the first-leg win, but we have to play as if it’s a one-off match.

“It will be difficult, but we need to have a positive approach.”

The post Allegri: A Positive Approach Is What Juventus Needs appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

