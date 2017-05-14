Alli On His Future: Anything Can Happen

Tottenham player and England international, Dele Alli is not giving much thought to his long-term future at Tottenham.

The 21-year-old has impressed at Tottenham since he joined from MK Dons in 2015, winning the PFA Young Player of the Year back-to-back.

Alli has been linked with big money moves away from England, with Real Madrid showing major interest, but he is not focusing on that just yet.

“It’s important you enjoy the journey, whether I end up at Tottenham for the next 15 years and retire here,” he told Sky Sports. “I think it’s important for me not to get too carried away by what will happen in the future.

“The way football is, anything can happen at any time. I will enjoy my time here now; who knows what will happen in the future.”

The post Alli On His Future: Anything Can Happen appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

