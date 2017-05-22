Almajiri is unIslamic, says Sultan Abubakar – Guardian (blog)

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 22, 2017


Almajiri is unIslamic, says Sultan Abubakar
The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, has declared street begging by children, popularly known as Almajiri, unIslamic. He stated this at the weekend while presiding over the …

