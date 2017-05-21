Almajiri practice not representing Islam – Sultan of Sokoto – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Almajiri practice not representing Islam – Sultan of Sokoto
Vanguard
The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar III, has said that the Almajiri practice which involves children who have deviated from being students of Quránic schools to being beggars in the streets after their parents had sent them to distant Islamic schools …
Almajiri system of begging is anti-Islam, Sultan says
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!