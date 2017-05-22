Almajiri Represents Hunger, Poverty Not Islam – Sultan – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Almajiri Represents Hunger, Poverty Not Islam – Sultan
Leadership Newspapers
The Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of Jema'atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, observed yesterday that street begging by children in the Northern part of the country known as Almajiri does not represent Islam. The Sultan …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!